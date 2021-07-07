Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Makes New $31.26 Million Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 253,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.80. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

