CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.830-$2.870 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

