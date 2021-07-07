Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $314.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $320.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.45 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.28. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $174.38 and a 1-year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,876,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,958,000 after purchasing an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,224,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $104,365,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

