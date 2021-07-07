$0.04 EPS Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 674,357 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 604,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 378.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 443,982 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 587,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 136,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

