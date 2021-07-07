MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to announce $17.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.57 million. MannKind reported sales of $15.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $76.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $82.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $87.62 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $123.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNKD. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.40. MannKind has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,975,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,264,000 after acquiring an additional 319,869 shares during the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

