Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

FWAA stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.09.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.