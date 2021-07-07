Venus (XVS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $50.89 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $21.53 or 0.00061812 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $222.30 million and $50.89 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,805.63 or 0.99924763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00037692 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007558 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001034 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,324,921 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

