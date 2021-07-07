Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.99 Million in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $591,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,745,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,994,000.

Shares of SHACU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

