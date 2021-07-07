Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 165,658 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $15,742,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after purchasing an additional 656,698 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 602,616 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

