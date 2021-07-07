Castleark Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $192.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -271.09 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.10 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,813 shares of company stock valued at $19,346,251 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

