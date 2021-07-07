Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Shares in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 206,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.41% of Cincinnati Bell as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 112.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBB stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

