Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after buying an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,707,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $191.20 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.44. The firm has a market cap of $176.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.97.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

