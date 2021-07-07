Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $18,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $163.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $89.24 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

