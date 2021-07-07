Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $137,518,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,919,000 after buying an additional 479,497 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN opened at $192.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.82.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.