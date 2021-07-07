300,000 Shares in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $436,000.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

OTCMKTS:PUCKU opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.86.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 128,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,319,291.19.

Goal Acquisitions Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.