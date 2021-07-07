LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $145.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.60.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCII opened at $129.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.53.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,222 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.