Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

