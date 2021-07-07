Zacks: Analysts Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

Shares of OGI opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 660,435 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 609,194 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at $2,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

