Brokerages Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT at $63.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.73. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $172,597.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $53,666.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,758 shares of company stock worth $5,473,843 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

