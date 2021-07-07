Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Hits $0.0324 on Top Exchanges

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $3.90 million and $344,516.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.66 or 0.00923446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00045707 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,399,225 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

