Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $9.46 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.68.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 337,800 shares of company stock valued at $103,109,669. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $319.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $185.48 and a one year high of $320.43.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

