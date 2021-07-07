MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in MSCI by 28.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $550.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $487.56. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $551.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

