Capital International Investors Purchases 219 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.87% of Nasdaq worth $209,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 67,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $978,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 459,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $176.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $180.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.34.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

