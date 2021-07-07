Adshares Trading 36.6% Higher Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $88,712.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020110 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015922 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,604,718 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

