GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,282,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 158.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at $45,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Markel by 40.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $28,490,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,218.41 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $881.00 and a 52 week high of $1,268.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,204.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,098.40.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

