Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,214 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

NYSE:MLM opened at $348.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.21. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.