Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Position Increased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $113.62 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

