GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chase by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 862,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,340,000 after purchasing an additional 83,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chase by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Chase by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chase by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Chase by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 106,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCF opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.01. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.69. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.45 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 14.72%.

In other Chase news, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total value of $109,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,720.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $133,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $278,682. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

