GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 354 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PB. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.23.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PB. Truist Securities raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.63.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

