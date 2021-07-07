Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 4,119 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 73,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,585. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $163.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.88. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

