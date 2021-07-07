Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.81.

EPRT stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

