Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Cut by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last three months. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

NYSE:STZ opened at $229.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

