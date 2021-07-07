CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CURO Group stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a market cap of $695.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 3.00.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,183,590 shares of company stock valued at $18,823,726. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

