Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $33.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,289,621 shares of company stock worth $413,250,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

