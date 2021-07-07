Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of RA stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
