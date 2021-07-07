RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:OPP opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $307,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,674.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

