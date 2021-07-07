Litecoin Plus Price Reaches $0.0622 on Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 58.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $171,162.86 and $312.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,932.78 or 1.00068588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00037762 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007574 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00062612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001036 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

