Stephens Inc. AR Buys 633 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

