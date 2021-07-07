Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 4,706 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,804,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after purchasing an additional 237,275 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 192,702 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,488,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.60.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

