27,227 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.05% of Alliance Data Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $46,685,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,228,000 after purchasing an additional 597,074 shares during the period. Finally, Arctis Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADS. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $103.19 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

