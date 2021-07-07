TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 499.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,459 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.07% of TEGNA worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 194,382 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,645,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 741,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 47,651 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.