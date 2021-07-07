Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 47.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 18.9% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.5% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 371,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.07 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

