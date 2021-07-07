Hacken Token (HAI) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $33.42 million and $1.39 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00048204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00136150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00165330 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,969.09 or 1.00172598 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.70 or 0.00975969 BTC.

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,445,740 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

