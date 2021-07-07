Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

TSE:AI opened at C$14.59 on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$10.06 and a one year high of C$14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40, a quick ratio of 108.97 and a current ratio of 109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$619.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AI. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.40 target price (up from C$13.30) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

