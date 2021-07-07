Brokerages Set ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target at $66.43

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.43.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,948,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. ON24 has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

