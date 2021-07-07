$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.54. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

BY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

BY stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

