PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.500-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$8.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.02 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.80.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. PVH has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $121.18. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 128.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.98.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,604 shares of company stock worth $1,610,319. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.