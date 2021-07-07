Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after buying an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,401,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.95. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.