iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 89,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,908,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 9,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 533,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.70.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

