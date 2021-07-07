Teton Advisors Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

BW opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $630.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BW. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

